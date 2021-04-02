Allsup: Super cool greens

Every gardener should be thinking about growing their own greens in the spring. They are easy to grow, have large harvests, and taste best when grown in slightly cooler weather. The plants should be grown in full sun beds or containers.

Kale is a cool-weather crop that is beloved for its large textured leaves. Transplants can be planted in the garden three to four weeks before the last frost date in the spring (April 10 in Central Illinois). Kale grows 3 to 4 feet tall. Space plants 18 to 24 inches apart; add compost before planting and a layer of mulch after planting to conserve moisture. The outer leaves are harvested while they are tender and young, leaving the plant looking like a palm tree. A popular cultivar is Lacinato Rainbow, with vigorous, curly, dark leaves with pink veins and great cold hardiness.

Swiss chard is actually a beet plant that has been selected for its bright and colorful leaves rather than its root mass. Bright Lights is the standard-bearer for multicolored Swiss chard. It’s even sold as an ornamental at many garden centers. Otherwise, plant as soon as the soil is workable and above 40° F. Harvest similar to kale. If grown for baby leaves, start from seed and harvest the entire plant at three inches tall. If a continued harvest is desired, start from a transplant and remove outer leaves as the plant continues to grow.