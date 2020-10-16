Allsup: The benefits of a rain garden

As described by Eliana Brown, stormwater specialist with the Illinois Indiana Sea Grant and Illinois Extension, a rain garden is a permeable landscape that improves water quality while adding beauty and supporting pollinating insects and birds. A homeowner who is interested in eco-friendly gardening may want to consider incorporating a rain garden into their landscape.

Eliana notes that rain gardens typically are located near a home’s downspout, but at least 10 feet away from the foundation. They are shallow basins that take stormwater runoff and allow it to soak into the ground and usually are filled with native plants that help filter water. If it channels stormwater, it can be called a bioswale.

Eliana and her team designed and built the Red Oak Rain Garden on the University of Illinois Urbana campus to demonstrate the principles of rain gardens and inspire people to want to learn more about them. Eliana says, “As the first rain garden on campus, this garden is beautiful and smart. It addresses flooding in an innovative way — by planting an attractive landscape feature that captures and cleans up stormwater.”