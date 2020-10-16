Allsup: The benefits of a rain garden

As described by Eliana Brown, stormwater specialist with the Illinois Indiana Sea Grant and Illinois Extension, a rain garden is a permeable landscape that improves water quality while adding beauty and supporting pollinating insects and birds. A homeowner who is interested in eco-friendly gardening may want to consider incorporating a rain garden into their landscape.
Eliana notes that rain gardens typically are located near a home’s downspout, but at least 10 feet away from the foundation. They are shallow basins that take stormwater runoff and allow it to soak into the ground and usually are filled with native plants that help filter water. If it channels stormwater, it can be called a bioswale.
Eliana and her team designed and built the Red Oak Rain Garden on the University of Illinois Urbana campus to demonstrate the principles of rain gardens and inspire people to want to learn more about them. Eliana says, “As the first rain garden on campus, this garden is beautiful and smart. It addresses flooding in an innovative way — by planting an attractive landscape feature that captures and cleans up stormwater.”
Located between Allen Hall and McKinley Health Center, the Red Oak Rain Garden provides flood protection, improves water quality, and serves as a model for ecologically healthy landscapes. Prior to the garden, rainstorms limited sidewalk use and impaired the red oak. The updated design enhances the garden’s ability to absorb rainwater in a beautiful, educational way. The garden plants, which are mostly native to Illinois, have extensive root systems that are excellent at soaking up water and improving its quality.
Some of these plants are recommended to soak up rain water we use every day in our gardens. Layne Knoche, visiting Extension outreach associate and Red Oak's landscape designer suggests woody plants like Arrowwood viburnum (Viburnum dentatum), red buckeye (Aesculus pavia), paperbark maple (Acer griseum) and sweet bay magnolia (Magnolia virginiana) for areas that do not drain well. Layne has categorized plants into three categories and suggests planting them in masses of five or more.
Bank plants — these plants are higher up in the landscape and take drier conditions
Purple poppy mallow (Callirhoe involucrata)
Prairie dropseed (Sporobolus heterolepis)
Royal catchfly (Silene regia)
Butterfly weed (Asclepias tuberosa)
Slope plants
Blazing star (Liatris spicata)
Great blue lobelia (Lobelia siphilitica)
Purple coneflower (Echinacea purpurea)
Prairie alum root (Heuchera richardsonii)
Orange Coneflower (Rudbeckia fulgida)
Basin plants — plants in the basin can handle wet feet and standing water of more than 18 hours
Common Rush (Juncus effusus)
Northern blue flag iris (Iris versicolor)
Swamp milkweed (Asclepias incarnata)
Joe pye weed (Eutrochium purpureum)
Cardinal flower (Lobelia cardinalis)
He also includes ground covers like Pennsylvania sedge (Carex pensylvanica) and Jacobs’s ladder (Polemonium reptans) to plant under trees.
The team recently added new drifts of various native species, including nodding onion (Allium cernuum), woodland phlox (Phlox divaricate), and Virginia bluebells (Mertensia virginica).
If you would like more information on building and designing a rain garden in your landscape, please visit redoakraingarden.org and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at @RainGardenUIUC.
Allsup is the University of Illinois Extension horticulture educator.
