Allsup: The mark of early spring

Early spring is the best time to take a walk in the woods because the spring ephemerals are blooming. During this time, they are able to make the most of water and sunlight hitting the ground. Once trees begin growing leaves, many ephemerals become inactive and are inconspicuous until the following spring. They tend to fade out as quickly as they emerged so time is of the essence.

Jack in the pulpit (Arisaema triphyllum) produces a rather unique shaped whitish-green to reddish-green flower, consisting of a spadix and spathe. A more recognizable spadix and spathe flower is Anthurium, also known as flamingo flower or painter’s pallet. The spathe is larger and leaf-like surrounding the spadix which is a smaller spike of very small flowers. The spathe is usually brightly colored to attract pollinators. Jack in the pulpit is pollinated by fungus gnats. The blooming period occurs from mid to late spring and lasts about two weeks, but the spathe and spadix remain on the plant for longer. After fertilization, each flower will develop a green, then red, fleshy fruit more prominent in the fall. Rather than planting the seeds, most gardeners plant corms. This plant can grow up to three feet tall on top of a few leaves.