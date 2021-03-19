Allsup: The mark of early spring

Early spring is the best time to take a walk in the woods because the spring ephemerals are blooming. During this time, they are able to make the most of water and sunlight hitting the ground. Once trees begin growing leaves, many ephemerals become inactive and are inconspicuous until the following spring. They tend to fade out as quickly as they emerged so time is of the essence.
Jack in the pulpit (Arisaema triphyllum) produces a rather unique shaped whitish-green to reddish-green flower, consisting of a spadix and spathe. A more recognizable spadix and spathe flower is Anthurium, also known as flamingo flower or painter’s pallet. The spathe is larger and leaf-like surrounding the spadix which is a smaller spike of very small flowers. The spathe is usually brightly colored to attract pollinators. Jack in the pulpit is pollinated by fungus gnats. The blooming period occurs from mid to late spring and lasts about two weeks, but the spathe and spadix remain on the plant for longer. After fertilization, each flower will develop a green, then red, fleshy fruit more prominent in the fall. Rather than planting the seeds, most gardeners plant corms. This plant can grow up to three feet tall on top of a few leaves.
Prairie or purple trillium (Trillium recurvatum) emerges in May. Prairie trillium has deep burgundy flowers on top of whorled, mottled dark and light green leaves growing to only a few inches tall. The maroon petals remind me of praying hands if there were three. The blooming period is mid to late spring, lasting about three to four weeks. Beetles and flies pollinate the flowers. The flowers are replaced by a small seed pod. These plants are also spread by rhizomes, and this is how they are usually planted in a garden setting. They take time to establish before flowering occurs. The seeds of these plants are often distributed by ants because of the food appendages.
These woodland wildflower needs dappled shade and rich, moist soils. Rich soils can be obtained by adding organic matter. These plants can be planted in late fall or early spring. Planting around and under deciduous trees will give them the benefit of leaf litter that protects them during the cold and adds to the richness of the soil. They should be planted with other plants because they are ephemeral, providing a show only in the early spring. Some garden centers may provide some of these Illinois spring woodland wildflowers but searching local online sources may be needed to find them.
Whether you decide to take on these plants in your garden or take a walk in your nearest forest, they will provide much delight and let us all know spring is finally here.
Allsup is the University of Illinois Extension horticulture educator in Livingston, McLean and Woodford counties.