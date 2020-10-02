Allsup: Time for tough decisions

This is the time of the year to make tough decisions about what will take up residence in the house and what will succumb to the frost. Though frost will inevitably kill off most of the tender plants that I have cared for all summer, some of these plants can be saved for next year.

Houseplants

During summer months, most gardeners place their houseplants outside, giving ample water and fertilizer to encouraging lots of growth. If you have limited prime real estate (south or west window), they may now need downsizing. Prized houseplants like my jungle cacti collection take top priority. The large baskets of wandering dude (tradescantia), Cuban oregano (plectranthus), and Joseph’s coat (alternanthera) will make the cut only through a few tip cuttings. I usually start my tip cuttings in a vase of water and plant in soil in early spring.

Remove a tip with four or five nodes. Remove the leaves from all but the top two nodes. Place in water and watch roots form. Be sure to refresh the water throughout the winter.

Overwintering in a garage