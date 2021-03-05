Allsup: Tips for handling shrubs

4. When pruning shrubs back for improved flowering, prune spring bloomers (bloom before July 1) immediately after flowering. These shrubs are blooming on old wood, meaning the flower buds were developed in the previous summer and fall months. An example is lilac. Shrubs that bloom after July 1 develop flower buds on new wood and can be pruned in late winter to early spring. An example is rose of Sharon.

5. If you have a gangly, ugly deciduous shrub, cut all the branches off to 6 inches from the ground. This is called rejuvenation pruning, and new growth and form will follow during the upcoming growing season.

6. When pruning evergreens, do not cut into areas where there are no needles. This is called the dead zone, and it won’t grow back.

7. When creating hedges, leave the bottom wider than the top so that the lower foliage receives sunlight and won’t die out.

8. Opt for gardener’s favorite tough shrubs like dwarf witch hazel (Fothergilla gardenia), black chokeberry (Aronia melanocarpa), Virginia sweetspire (Itea virginica), inkberry (Ilex glabra). All these shrubs can grow in full sun to part sun in the afternoon.