Allsup: Watering important in heat, little rain

Last week's high temperatures and our limited amount of rain is making gardeners' No. 1 job watering.

Even though we have gotten some much-needed rain for the flowers and the trees, consistent watering throughout the season is very important. "Drought stress" occurs with limited water and very high temperatures. Plants are unable to make food and cool themselves. Drought stress symptoms are reproductive failure, slow and reduced growth, change in leaf color, browning of leaves, leaf drop and susceptibility to insects and diseases.

If plants get crispy, cut back half of the plant to reduce stress.

Vegetable gardens need attention daily. They grow fast and we are dependent on the flower and fruits. I sometimes check the soil after I have watered to see if the water percolated to the roots. I refrain from getting water on the leaves to prevent spread of disease and water in the morning when less water is lost to evaporation.

It is best to water heavier less often than to water shallowly every day. If you have watered a plant for less than 30 seconds, you are probably guilty of this. Deep watering encourages root growth. Plants need a thorough soaking if you want lush and vibrant growth.