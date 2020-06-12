Allsup: Weird spring weather affecting tree appearance

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

If you are spending more time in your backyard this week, you may have noticed some of our Central Illinois trees are super-ugly this spring. Maple leaves have black splotches, sycamore branches are falling to the ground, and ginkgo leaves are sparse and crinkled. All these symptoms are tree issues that link back to the cool, wet spring and late frost.

Maples are suffering from fungal diseases like anthracnose and maple leaf blister. Anthracnose causes new leaves to turn black and shrivel, and older ones develop dark brown lesions. The symptoms generally start at the bottom part of the tree and leaves fall off. Maple leaf blister lesions have a somewhat rounded shape, compared to irregular and angular anthracnose lesions.

Anthracnose on sycamores causes branches to fall off the trees and kills off buds, causing the leaves to be slow to leaf out in spring. Anthracnose is always present, but symptoms become worse with the right environmental conditions.

The injury caused by anthracnose and maple leaf blister is mostly aesthetic and will not harm the health of the tree. The disease may cause some defoliation, but a new flush of leaves will emerge in warmer and drier weather. One of the best practices is picking up and removing diseased leaves and twigs.