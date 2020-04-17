Allsup: Yellow, purple flowers are dandy addition to lawn

To help the bees, we need to let go of the manicured landscape and lawn pesticides this April, and let these special weeds bloom. If this challenge excites you, consider planting a bee lawn this fall with white clover and creeping thyme. University of Minnesota’s bee lab has a bee lawn program that mixes flowering plants that feed the bees with more traditional turf that you can mow normally. Learn more at https://www.beelab.umn.edu/learn-more/beelawn .

Dandelions are often a favorite of little ones. The bright yellow pop amongst the green grass draws their attention and encourages collecting and gifting these blooming gems. Who doesn’t love receiving a bundle of freshly picked dandelions? While out in your backyard or on a walk, have the kiddos search for the various stages of dandelion flowers. Encourage them to arrange the flowers in the correct sequence of bloom stages — from bud development to a dried center where seeds were once arranged. Get creative with dandelions, and rub the open yellow flowers on the sidewalk or white paper to create a design with the yellow pigment from the petals.