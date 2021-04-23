Bloomington named Tree City USA community

BLOOMINGTON — The City of Bloomington has again been recognized by the Arbor Day Foundation as a Tree City USA community. This is the 34th year Bloomington has earned the national designation.

To be recognized as a Tree City, a community must have a department designated for forestry, a tree care ordinance, a community forestry plan with a $2 per capita budget allocation and an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.

Bloomington will celebrate Arbor Day at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, April 29, at Bent Elementary School, 904 N. Roosevelt Ave., Bloomington.

The Bloomington Parks, Recreation & Cultural Arts Department has three crews, each led by a full-time forester, and manages all the trees on city streets, park and right of ways.

For more information about Bloomington forestry projects, contact Robert Moews at (309) 434-2280.

