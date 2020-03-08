Bloomington-Normal Home Show features tiny house

BLOOMINGTON — Mike Gilmore is always looking for a new challenge. In the home construction business for more than four decades, the founder and president of Gilmore Homes has spent four years working on something new, something he had no experience with — building a tiny house.
“Being a homebuilder, I thought that this would be quite a challenge because it’s only 200 square feet,” he said. “And it was a challenge. Sometimes I had to move things one-quarter of an inch to make it all fit right. So, it was really something difficult to do, but it turned out very well.”
Gilmore’s tiny house is on display at the 52nd annual Bloomington-Normal Area Home Builders Association Home Show at the Interstate Center in Bloomington. About 1,600 visitors attended the opening night on Friday. About 4,000 are expected by the time it wraps up Sunday at 4 p.m., said Lisa Kohn, the association’s executive director.
“We have a lot of new vendors this year and we know our visitors are anxious to see what we have,” Kohn said. “The community recognizes the home show is associated with the beginning of spring. I had a lady tell me that every year, she comes to the home show and then goes home and does her spring cleaning.”
If it would seem like there is little to clean in a 200-square foot tiny house, you would be wrong. It includes a bathroom, sleeping area, kitchen area and living space. Built of wood, and with a deck included, it measures 30 feet in length and is on wheels.
“It’s bigger than I thought inside,” said Nicole Santos of Bloomington, who toured the home. “It’s intriguing. But, I’ve got too much stuff.”
Gilmore said the house is designed for a “minimalist,” and although he enjoyed working on the project, he will be giving it up for charity. The house will be raffled off with proceeds going to the Midwest Food Bank and Spread Truth Ministries. Two-thousand raffle tickets will go on sale in May at $75 each or $195 for three tickets, he said. The winner will be announced in September.
For those not wanting a new home, there were several vendors eager to visit about improving your existing home.
Tom Parker, the owner of AdvanceDeck and Sunroom Company in Mahomet, has been coming to the home show for 27 years.
“The Bloomington area is a wonderful market and I enjoy coming here and visiting with the people,” he said.
During that time, outside decks have changed significantly, he said.
“We now use composite decking which is 95 percent recyclable material — sawdust is basically what it is,” he said. “But it’s the way to go now and we have done several in this area.”
Lyndsi Hartley and Bilal Wilkins of Perfect Choice Exteriors in Peoria were showing visitors options for siding, windows, gutters, and some indoor options such as kitchen counters and bathrooms.
“This show is a lot of fun,” Wilkins said. “The people are great.”
“Everyone is always nice and interested in what we have,” Hartley added.
One of the new vendors this year was Sleep Number, located at 506 IAA Dr. in Bloomington. The store opened in October, said sales associate Kirk Donovan.
“I enjoy this show because it’s close to home and the people are fantastic,” he said. “It’s been great to show people what we have to offer and we’ve been busy.”
Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow