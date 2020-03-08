Bloomington-Normal Home Show features tiny house

If it would seem like there is little to clean in a 200-square foot tiny house, you would be wrong. It includes a bathroom, sleeping area, kitchen area and living space. Built of wood, and with a deck included, it measures 30 feet in length and is on wheels.

“It’s bigger than I thought inside,” said Nicole Santos of Bloomington, who toured the home. “It’s intriguing. But, I’ve got too much stuff.”

Gilmore said the house is designed for a “minimalist,” and although he enjoyed working on the project, he will be giving it up for charity. The house will be raffled off with proceeds going to the Midwest Food Bank and Spread Truth Ministries. Two-thousand raffle tickets will go on sale in May at $75 each or $195 for three tickets, he said. The winner will be announced in September.

For those not wanting a new home, there were several vendors eager to visit about improving your existing home.

Tom Parker, the owner of AdvanceDeck and Sunroom Company in Mahomet, has been coming to the home show for 27 years.

“The Bloomington area is a wonderful market and I enjoy coming here and visiting with the people,” he said.

During that time, outside decks have changed significantly, he said.