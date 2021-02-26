Frillman: All about black currants

As mentioned, consuming black currants is good for you; in fact, they are a confirmed superfood. They have more antioxidants than blueberries, more vitamin C than oranges, and some trace minerals, too, including iron and others. Health food stores in our area began carrying items like K.W. Knudsen’s Just Black Currant juice in the last few years, owing to black currant’s prolific health benefits.

On the other end of the health spectrum, black currant is becoming a popular ingredient in the craft brewing world, owing to interesting and complex flavors that can result from its fermentation. Three Central Illinois breweries (at least), as well as their customers, have some experience with this. Destihl Brewing in Bloomington, Blind Pig Brewery in Champaign and Big Thorn Brewing in Georgetown, have all recently brewed beers featuring black currant. Several larger craft breweries throughout the U.S. feature it in their brews as well. There are sure to be more economic opportunities for black currant growers and artisan makers on the horizon in the alcohol business, but also far beyond. To see what all the fuss is about, contact your local extension office to discuss good sources of nursery stock, or be on the look-out this year for fresh berries and specialty black currant products at farmers markets or health food stores.