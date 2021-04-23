Frillman: Backyard cover cropping for spring

Do you struggle with weed control in the spring before planting your summer garden? Does your garden lose topsoil after a heavy rain due to slope? Would you like to improve soil structure and add organic matter to your garden? Backyard cover cropping is for you!

At the time of writing this, our mix of spring cover crops (field peas, oats and clover) are coming up nicely at the Unity Community Center in Normal. I broadcast-seeded just before the last bout of rains and the recent warm weather. Spring cover crops should be cold tolerant; but by the time you’re reading this, the theory will be tested by the late cold/snow.

One of the best parts about small-scale cover cropping is that you don’t need specialized equipment like a no-till drill, nor a degree in crop sciences to get a handle on the practice. You need a bag of oats, field pea, clover, radish, or any other spring-friendly seeding option, your hands, and some nice, exposed garden soil.

Your goals might be nitrogen fixation or scavenging, erosion prevention, organic matter amendment, or soil loosening, to name a few. And your goals will help you choose your cover crop. It is generally not recommended to grow a cover crop, even a fast-establishing one like oats, unless the grower has 6-8 weeks to allow it to provide the ecosystems services it was purchased for.