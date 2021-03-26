Frillman: CSA, or Community Supported Agriculture: What is it, and why should I care?

We have enjoyed some pleasant weather recently, and it makes me think on the coming growing season and the abundant locally-produced fruits, vegetables, meats, cheeses, cut flowers and everything else available at farmers markets. However, there is another way to get some of these goodies for you and yours, and that is through CSA, or Community Supported Agriculture.

Think of CSA as a farm-product subscription service, with a twist. CSA members pay an up-front amount to their farmer prior to the growing season, which allows the farmer to buy seed, equipment and other inputs, as well as pay their staff, without waiting until first harvest to generate revenue. In exchange, CSA members receive a “share” of the of the harvest-season bounty on a consistent schedule, usually weekly or bi-weekly, for several months. Generally, the cost breaks down to something between $15 to $40 per week, depending on the products offered. Some people spend more than that each week on coffee!