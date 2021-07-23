Frillman: Learning about pawpaws

We are only two weeks away from August already, and that means if you have a pawpaw tree in your yard or know of one nearby, it is almost pawpaw eating time. For those not already in the know, you too could soon have the opportunity to try your first delicious pawpaw fruit. If you’ve never heard of pawpaw before, don’t know what the fruit or the tree look like, and are interested to hear what all the hullabaloo is about, read on!

Did you know that pawpaw is the largest native tree fruit of the United States? Check out the photo, taken at the Refuge Food Forest in Normal just last week. The leaves are quite large, slightly shiny or waxy, and if you have the right tree, you will notice that the leaf margins are completely smooth. If in the woods you find a mature tree or two, you’ll generally find a whole colony of them. This is because uncollected pawpaw fruit seeds will sprout small saplings nearby during the following spring.

When pawpaw fruit is ripe, it will drop to the ground; generally speaking, if the pawpaw is picked off the tree, the picker will be cutting short some of the sugar accumulation of the fruit. Collect pawpaws when they drop and leave them on your counter for a day or two before eating them. They produce ethylene gas, which assists with self-ripening! You’ll know when they’re ready when you smell a sweet, almost-fermented scent.

The skin of a ripe pawpaw is extremely thin, and somewhat difficult to separate from the fruit pulp. The skin is edible and not unpleasant, though somewhat bitter compared with the fruit. The best way to eat a pawpaw is to cut it in half the long way and scoop out the pulp with a spoon. The seeds are a dark brown, and they have a juicy, chewy membrane around them that is pleasant to chew off the seed. Save the seeds to plant your own pawpaws by refrigerating them all in wet paper towels through winter, and plant them in spring!

The flavor has been described as a combination of an apple, a banana and a mango. Unfortunately, their shelf life is short, which is why you don’t see them at grocery stores! Take a walk in the woods, identify a pawpaw grove and check up on them during early to late August. If you have one in your neighborhood, ask your neighbor nicely if you can try one. Pawpaw plants are available commercially at certain nurseries, but very popular, so good luck and order early!

Frillman is the University of Illinois Extension local foods and small farms educator in Livingston, McLean and Woodford counties.