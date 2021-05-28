Frillman: Pruning tomatoes and pepper plants for healthier plants and a strong harvest

It’s that time of year again … time to plant your tomatoes and peppers and get your summer garden going. This year have the best harvest yet by learning how to prune tomatoes and peppers. You can decrease disease prevalence, increase plant health and get a better harvest.

It is recommended to prune your tomato and pepper plants at planting and during establishment, and depending on variety, throughout the harvest season as well. Of course, pruning practices differ between the two crops.

Pruning tomatoes

The goals of tomato pruning are fourfold: increase airflow below and through the plant, even out light distribution around the plant, make it easier to trellis later, and increase fruit size.

By strategically selecting and removing a portion of healthy tomato growth during crop development, gardeners can prevent onset and severity of common tomato diseases, such as powdery mildew, Septoria leaf spot and early blight that usually start attacking plants right before the harvest. This is done in two phases.