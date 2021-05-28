Frillman: Pruning tomatoes and pepper plants for healthier plants and a strong harvest

It’s that time of year again … time to plant your tomatoes and peppers and get your summer garden going. This year have the best harvest yet by learning how to prune tomatoes and peppers. You can decrease disease prevalence, increase plant health and get a better harvest.
It is recommended to prune your tomato and pepper plants at planting and during establishment, and depending on variety, throughout the harvest season as well. Of course, pruning practices differ between the two crops.
Pruning tomatoes
The goals of tomato pruning are fourfold: increase airflow below and through the plant, even out light distribution around the plant, make it easier to trellis later, and increase fruit size.
By strategically selecting and removing a portion of healthy tomato growth during crop development, gardeners can prevent onset and severity of common tomato diseases, such as powdery mildew, Septoria leaf spot and early blight that usually start attacking plants right before the harvest. This is done in two phases.
Planting and establishment phase: At planting, remove plant leaves that will touch the soil to minimize soil-borne disease transmission. For indeterminate tomatoes, remove any flowers on purchased plants, to encourage more leaf and root growth. When tomatoes are about 24 inches tall, remove all tomato leaves from the bottom 12 inches of the plant, or up until first flowers. This bottom-pruning is recommended both for determinate varieties (like San Marzano and other paste tomatoes) and indeterminate tomato varieties like Purple Cherokee, Early Girl or any cherry tomato.
Maintenance phase: After establishment pruning, remove suckers from tomato plants until last harvest. Suckers can be identified easily as small growths that occur between the main tomato leaders and lateral branches. Very small at first, suckers will grow into whole new leaders, making it more difficult to trellis the crop later. The new growth will also decrease airflow and light penetration. They should be removed when small, so scout often. According to recent research, unpruned indeterminate tomatoes will have more pounds of fruit during the harvest season, but the fruits will be smaller, on average. The secret to giant garden tomatoes is pruning.
NOTE: For determinate tomatoes, bottom-prune only; do not prune flowers or suckers — this will reduce yield. Google your tomato variety to determine if it is determinate or indeterminate.
Pruning Peppers
Luckily, pruning is only needed during the establishment phase for peppers in the Capsicum annum including the popular bell, jalapeño and shishito. When plants are 12 inches tall, prune or pinch off the leaves, flowers, fruits and stem down to the second set of leaves; fear not. The plants will recover; topping peppers encourages a stout growth habit and stronger stem, as well as more flowers and fruit. C. annum peppers tend to be taller and have a higher risk of collapse in wind. And, like tomatoes, foliage from the bottom 12 inches should be removed when plants are established and about 24 inches tall.
Optionally, super-hot peppers in the Capsicum chinense family (habanero, scorpion, ghost, reaper) can be bottom pruned as well, though only 6 to 8 inches of bottom pruning is recommended. This will prolong good top growth and air circulation.
As always, reach out to your local Illinois Extension office if any additional questions come to mind regarding tomato and pepper pruning.
Frillman is the University of Illinois Extension local foods and small farms educator in Livingston, McLean and Woodford counties.