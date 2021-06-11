 Skip to main content
GREEN THUMB GARDENING

Frillman: Trellising strategies for tomatoes and peppers

Pepper plant

Pepper plant trellised with tomato clip.

 FOR THE PANTAGRAPH Kate Sutter, Unity Community Center Garden Assistant; University of Illinois Extension
Some explosive growth is on the way for garden plants, especially tomatoes and peppers! Like it or not, you will need to give your plants some strong support to bear all that future fruit. Today we will investigate some good options for trellising or staking of tomatoes and peppers.

Tomatoes

• Store-bought tomato cages

Most available 3 to 5-foot tomato cages are not ideal for indeterminate tomatoes, such as “Big Beef," “Early Girl,” “Brandywine,” “Purple Cherokee,” and other popular cultivars; your plants will quickly outgrow them, leaving you with an untidy mess. Cages will work for determinate tomatoes, such as “San Marzano” and other paste tomatoes, since they have a shorter, bushier growth habit.

• Tall bamboo and twist ties or twine

This option is good for gardeners who only have a few tomato plants and/or a tighter budget, and it will work for all types of tomatoes. You will need thick, 1-inch diameter bamboo poles, 6-feet tall for determinates or 8-feet tall for indeterminates, and these are available on Amazon or at some garden stores. Call first. You will need one pole per plant and some thick twine, garden twist ties or tomato clips.

Dig a 2-foot deep hole for each post, insert the poles, then re-bury them tightly. Plant your tomato plants up against one side of the poles and secure them every 8 inches with twine, twist tie or tomato clip. They should be tight enough to secure your plant to the pole, but not so tight that they will cut into the plant stem. Secure new growth every 8 inches as needed.

• Homemade wire cages, Florida Weave and more

There are some excellent internet resources on how to make your own wire cages, how to implement the Florida Weave technique (the most popular trellising technique on small farms, nationally) and other trellising strategies not covered here; be sure to do your research and evaluate all options.

Peppers

Popular pepper varieties like bell, shishito, Anaheim and poblano are in the Capsicum annum family of peppers; unlike Capsicum chinense, or the “superhot” pepper family, these plants are prone to be taller, and therefore at risk of collapse in strong summer winds. You can support them with:

• Store bought tomato cages

While not suitable for indeterminate tomatoes, these will work well for the above pepper varieties.

• Tall bamboo and twist ties, twine or tomato clips

See the above description of the bamboo and twist-tie/twine method to support tomatoes; it works the same for bell peppers, and you can even use less expensive, thinner and short bamboo stakes. It takes just a few minutes a season.

Have a healthy and prolonged harvest this summer with adequate tomato and pepper support.

+1 
Frillman is the University of Illinois Extension local foods and small farms educator in Livingston, McLean and Woodford counties.

