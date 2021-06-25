Allsup: How to prevent tick bites

Summer is officially here, and it’s time to get out to your favorite walking or hiking spot! That may entail walking through tall grass and woodland brush, depending on where you go. Protect yourself from Lyme disease and Rocky Mountain fever by following tick prevention advice of forest enthusiasts and agricultural professionals. If a tick gets past your preventative methods, take an image of it so that you can identify it and know your disease risks. Although it is important to keep yourself safe, ticks should not keep you from your usual summer activities.

One of the most common ticks of concern is the blacklegged aka deer tick. They can transmit Lyme disease to humans. These ticks are most common in wooded areas and along trails with high densities of brush. They are about 1/4” across, so be sure to look closely at your clothes and exposed skin after hikes.

Tick prevention steps when visiting tall grassy or wooded areas, middle of prairies, wetlands, deer trails, off-trail and brushy areas are as follows:

Local Foods/Small Farms Educator Nick Frillman said use the buddy system and conduct mutual visual inspections of clothes, hairlines, etc. between friends, family or colleagues after hikes wear light-colored clothing so ticks are easy to see.

Use an insect repellent containing DEET or Picaridin to all exposed skin.

Wear long pants and long-sleeve shirts; always wear a belt, a tight undershirt (yoga top) or tuck pant legs into boots so ticks will not crawl up into these places.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Forest ecologists Cassandra Allsup always wears her hair back in a braided ponytail or hat as most of the ticks she finds are in her hair. She always brushes her hair before getting back into car.

Permethrin creates a symptom called “hot foot” in ticks; when they climb onto the fabric the tick cannot stand to be on the clothing anymore and will fall off.

Master Naturalist, Vickie Hansen, said "I’ve been using permethrin for a couple years with amazing results. It is a product that you spray on your clothing, gear, even tents and it repels ticks, mosquitoes and chiggers. It is not intended to be sprayed on your skin. My husband and I wore clothing treated with permethrin to hike at Voyageurs National Park and neither of us found any ticks on us.”

Remove ticks in the first 24-36 hours to prevent disease transmission, and photograph it.

Use tweezers to grasp the tick close to the skin. If tweezers are not available, use a piece of cloth.

Wash area with disinfectant.

Shower immediately when you get home, and methodically look through hair; be sure children do too.

Follow up with physician if symptoms of tickborne disease occur.

Kelly Allsup is the University of Illinois Extension horticulture educator in Livingston, McLean and Woodford counties.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0