Allsup: Jumping worms in Central Illinois gardens

They are here! They thrash side to side when touched by the unknowing observer.

Jumping worms have spread throughout our Central Illinois gardens and they could be in your backyard right now. Local Master Gardeners have confirmed non-native and invasive jumping worms in Bloomington-Normal gardens. During the recent Glorious Garden Festival at the David Davis Mansion, Master Gardeners handed out over 400 flyers educating local garden enthusiasts on how to halt the spread in Central Illinois.

What makes these worms so bad?

Populations of jumping worms have the potential to change the soil structure, deplete available nutrients, damage plant roots and alter water holding capacity of the soil.

Many gardeners may consider earthworms beneficial to garden soil. However, jumping worms break down organic matter (leaves, stems, and mulch) so quickly that their waste, otherwise known as worm castings, are added at such an increased rate that soil will be greatly transformed. Jumping worms do not tunnel in the ground like other earthworms. They move through the top 2-4 inches of the leaf litter and topsoil and devour it, leaving behind their castings which look like coffee grounds. Normally worm castings from other species of worms help the garden in various ways, but this is a perfect example of too much of a good thing.

Identifying the invasive jumping worm

Jumping worm can be confused with normal garden worms. However, they tend to have very glossy skin. Jumping worm as its name implies will jump, squirm and flip. Their movement can almost appear snake-like as they thrash in an S-shaped manner.

Jumping worms also have a smooth, milky white clitellum (colored band) that completely circles the body and is not raised. In night crawlers, the clitelleum sits more like a saddle and is raised above the worm. Allsup says, “the whiteness of the band varied between worms but the band was always flat and located on the 14th or 15th segment from the head vs. 23rd through 32nd segment of a normal garden earthworm.”

They may also drop their tail as a defense mechanism.

Prevention

Investigate your yard or garden using a third cup dry mustard powder with a gallon of water. Remove leaf layer to get to soil surface and pour the solution into a small area. Jumping worms will come to the surface within a few minutes. This practice will not hurt plants or the worms but will allow you to identify them.

Clean hiking boots, landscape equipment and garden tools will help to prevent transfer of cocoons filled with winter-hardy eggs.

Buy compost or mulch that has been adequately heated to reduce the spread of viable eggs. Most commercial compost products have been pasteurized above the 104 degree temperature needed to kill eggs.

Do not transfer soils or plants from garden to garden.

Control

Remove any adult worms they find, place them in a plastic bag and leave them in the sun.

Currently there is no researched control method. University of Illinois Extension will be the first to share the latest research.

Education

University of Illinois Extension Jumping Worm YouTube Video: This presentation will review what we know about jumping worms, their potential impacts to natural ecosystems and managed landscapes, and what can and should be done about them. Presenter Chris Evans is an Extension Forestry and Research Specialist with the University of Illinois. He specializes in invasive species and forest health issues. If you want to skip identifying these jumping worms start at 14:15 in the video.

Jumping Worms Fact Sheet: If you would like University of Illinois Extension to provide printed fact sheets please email Kelly Allsup at kallsup@illinois.

Kelly Allsup is the University of Illinois Extension horticulture educator in Livingston, McLean and Woodford counties.

