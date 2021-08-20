Allsup: Teasels, an invasive species

Invasive Species: Teasel

The roadsides on my way to work are dotted with patches of spiky silver flowers called teasel. These spiky silver flowers have a sinister side according to Wendy Ferguson, University of Illinois Extension program coordinator. She says, “Invasive, Cutleaf teasel (Dipsacus laciniatus) and its relative the Common teasel (Dipsacus fullonum) are prairie “bullies” and have been slowly taking over our high-quality agricultural landscapes” and gaining ground along the roadsides of McLean county.

History

Wendy explains how teasel got its foothold and why it is so bad.

Since the Middle Ages, Europeans used the dried seed heads to raise the nap on woolen cloth and they brought that practice and the plant with them to North America in the early 18th-century. Teasing wool produces a soft, almost furry texture.

Farmers, at one time, planted fields of teasel and while they had to tend their crop for two years before they flowered, they could expect a yield of 50,000 to 150,000 heads per acre. Since wool manufacturers needed replacement heads regularly, this could be a profitable crop for the farmer.

Sometimes, teasels are used in dried floral arrangements that inadvertently spread the seed.

How they went bad

Teasel shares characteristics with other invasive species:

They produce thousands of seeds from a single plant. While they only flower once, each plant produces numerous flower heads. Each flower head has hundreds of tiny white or purple flowers that start blooming in the middle of the flower head and continue to bloom toward each end. Every tiny flower produces a small gray to black seed.

They crowd out competitors. During their first year of growth, the plant forms a basal rosette which has several overlapping layers of long leaves, leaving no space for any other plants. If left unchecked, teasels can form a thick dense patch, seriously impacting the habitat around them, leading to a loss of biodiversity and unhealthy habitats.

They have elasticity. Like other weedy species, this elasticity allows them to quickly produce abundant seeds on very short stalks after mowing.

Consult this University of Illinois Extension guide for chemical options of teasel and other invasive species. https://extension.illinois.edu/sites/default/files/management_of_invasive_plants_and_pests_of_illinois.pdf.

Kelly Allsup is the University of Illinois Extension horticulture educator in Livingston, McLean and Woodford counties.

