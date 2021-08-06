Allsup: Three things you didn't know about Hoverflies

They are annoying, pesky and won’t leave you alone. They look like little bees. Most people think they are sweat bees because of their black and yellow stripes but they don’t sting despite their extremely offensive behavior during the latter part of the summer. Regardless of their interactions with us, it is the covert interactions with the environment that make them a standout insect in Illinois. Here are three things you didn’t know about Hoverflies.

1. Hoverflies just want to lick your sweat.

They land on us to drink our sweat. They cannot sting or bite but they can lick. Hoverflies are attracted to us because of the water from sweat and the salt on our skin. These late summer visitors have crashed our late summer activities leaving us swatting at flies. However, before you kill the Hoverflies know that they provide some great ecosystem services.

2. Hoverflies are prolific pollinators

Hoverflies come in second to bees during pollination studies. Although, they may not be as prolific, they may be more efficient pollinators than bees. Bees collect pollen that is fed to their larvae and they are limited to their home ranges. Hover flies can carry pollen much further than bees. They also visit a greater diversity of flowers than the pickier bees.

3. Hoverfly larvae control aphids in crops and our backyard gardens

The female Hoverfly will usually lay her eggs on or near aphid colonies and in two to three days the larvae will hatch. The larva, technically a maggot, is muted green to brown, legless, worm-like and can be found on the undersides of leaves eating aphids, thrips, scale, caterpillars and mealy bugs. These larvae are great garden warriors and can be put in the same category as ladybugs and lacewing larvae in terms of the effectiveness in demolishing an aphid population. The larvae grasp the prey with their jaws, hold them up in the air, suck out their body contents and toss the exoskeleton aside.

According to Cornell University, the larvae can eat up to 400 aphids. The larvae feed for about seven to 10 days before they pupate. Therefore, if you see an aphid infestation in your garden, be sure to turn over the leaves to look for these beneficial maggots before you spray.

Kelly Allsup is the University of Illinois Extension horticulture educator in Livingston, McLean and Woodford counties.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0