Normal hosting free tree and landscaping seminar Saturday

NORMAL — The Town of Normal Parks and Recreation Department will celebrate Arbor Day this week with two programs:

• Friday, April 30: Educational session and planting with Calvary Christian Academy students. Tyler Bain, park maintenance supervisor, will meet with fourth-graders to discuss the importance of trees to the town and how the town cares for trees. The class will then head to Fairview Park and plant a Kentucky Coffeetree.

• Saturday, May 1: Free tree and landscaping seminar at Fairview Park. The free program starts at 9 a.m. at the Fairview Park pavilion. Town of Normal Forestry and Horticulture staff will provide information about tree selection, planting and care, as well as landscape preparation and selection of plants. Registration is not required.

Normal received the 2020 Tree City USA designation by the Arbor Day Foundation for the 22nd consecutive year. The Tree City USA program is a national program that provides the framework for community forestry management for cities and towns across America. Normal achieved the recognition by meeting the program’s four requirements: a tree board or department; tree-care ordinance; annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita; and Arbor Day observance and proclamation.