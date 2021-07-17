Watch now: Garden festival brings families, artists to stop and smell the flowers

BLOOMINGTON — Eleven-year-old Julianne Landstrom's favorite flowers were the geraniums. Abigail Joujoute, 5, really loved the pink flowers. And 3-year-old Rayan Abdeljaber was excited about his tiny tree.

Hundreds of garden enthusiasts and history lovers on Saturday visited the David Davis Mansion in Bloomington to view the beautiful historic garden once kept by Sarah Davis.

The event, many families said, was a great opportunity for kids to get out and appreciate the flowers and outdoors.

"It's beautiful," said Suha Zoubeidi, of Normal, who was with her son, Abdeljaber, and 1-year-old daughter Gehda. "It's wonderful because after the last two years, this is a great place to be."

This year the two-day festival, which supports the the David Davis Mansion Foundation, featured 11 private gardens throughout town as part of its 25th annual Glorious Garden Festival.

More than two dozen vendors set up on the lawn of the mansion, selling various craft items from honey and flowers to candles and other decorations.

Many were also able to tour the historic gardens once kept by Sarah Davis, which on Saturday featured a free children's story walk. The walk, a partnership with the Bloomington Public Library, featured the book "Plant the Tiny Seed" by Christie Matheson.

As part of the tour, workers with the library and David Davis Mansion were passing out "seed nuggets," which are seeds wrapped in recycled paper that can be dropped around town to grow flowers.

“We wanted to relate everything to the garden," said Michelle Cope with the Bloomington Public Library. "Since the book is about planting a zinnia seed, we chose zinnia seeds.

"They’re noninvasive plants and good pollinators, and we wanted to share our gardening books and summer reading with the participants.”

Cope said they had passed out more than 150 seed nuggets on Friday night and close to 300 on Saturday morning.

While touring the gardens, visitors might have seen Sarah Davis herself walking through her garden. Ardis Stewart has dressed up at Sarah Davis for nearly 20 years, providing photo opportunities and giving people the chance to learn about what fashion and culture might have been like in 1800s.

"This has always been a very popular event," Stewart said Saturday. "They're very lovely gardens. It's nice for people to see what other people are doing, get ideas for their gardens, and maybe inspire them to garden.'

Philip Gangler, of Bloomington, who has participated in the garden walk tour before with his wife, Glenda, is a local artist specializing in floral paintings. Throughout the festival Gangler could be seen painting a special scene from the Sarah Davis garden, keeping the historical mansion in the background.

Many visitors stopped by his station to chat and view the painting he was working on, which would be up for sale on his website, inthegreatdesign.com.

"I think they've done a great job to reproduce what her garden might have looked like," said Gangler.

Kyle Miller and Charles Joujoute, of Bloomington, were visiting the gardens with their daughter, Abigail Joujoute, on Saturday morning. Abigail, though shy, said she really enjoyed walking through the garden and getting to see the flowers.

"We visited the mansion a couple holiday seasons ago and absolutely loved it," said Miller. "I just saw online that they were doing this, and we have learned to love the outdoors through this pandemic. Abigail is into flowers and reading.”

Charles Joujoute added, "It's great. You have everybody out, it's a beautiful day, it gives us something to do. We're learning a lot."

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

