Haag: Annuals for cool season

As winter slowly fades, every gardener is getting anxious for spring — to dig their hands into the dirt, smell the fresh-cut grass, and fill their containers with annual combinations bursting with color. While it is still a little too early to plant most annual plants, there are a few you can plant now that will tolerate the cooler springtime temperatures.

Cool-season annuals thrive in cool weather, growing best in spring and fall, and will tolerate a light frost. They can be used to extend the growing season, add color to the garden before other plants even think about showing up for the season, and make beautiful companions for blooming spring bulbs in the landscape.

Cool-season annuals currently at the garden centers are pansies, violas, ranunculus and primrose. All of these are available in a wide range of colors and combinations. The ever-favorite pansies and violas have cheery, flat blooms that can resemble faces popping up out of the foliage. Ranunculus has the most perfect rose-like flowers, and primrose offers large amounts of bright blooms on a rosette of dark green foliage.

Other annuals that may tolerate cooler temperatures are sweet alyssum, snapdragon, nasturtiums, and dianthus. Cool-season plants grown for their foliage are ornamental kale, Swiss chard and dusty miller.