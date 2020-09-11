Haag: Asters: The other fall-blooming beauty

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When thinking of fall bloomers for your garden, everyone's usual go-to is the mum, but don’t rule out the gorgeous asters sitting next to the mums. There are 180 species of aster, many of which are native to Illinois. New England aster (symphyotrichum novae-angliae) and aromatic aster (symphyotrichum oblongifolium) are two easy-to-find favorites.

Asters grow best in full sun to partial shade areas with well-drained soils. They are perennials in the garden but need at least six weeks in the ground before it freezes to develop a good root system. Varieties can vary in height from six inches to six feet. Taller varieties should be pruned back by ⅓ several times throughout the summer (stopping in late July) to create a more compact plant. This will also increase the number of blooms on the plant.

Asters typically bloom late summer to early fall when days get shorter because they are short-day plants, like mums, meaning they need long periods of darkness. They have daisy-like flowers and range in color from purple, white, pink and red, all with bright yellow centers. It is normal for the lower leaves to turn brown and dry up when the plant is in full bloom.