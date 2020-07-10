Haag: Favorite perennials for the sun

Hardy hibiscus (Hibiscus mosheutos)

Hibiscus is a tropical-looking plant that is a perennial in Illinois. Varieties reach various heights (2 to 8 feet), and present various colors of foliage (green or purple) and blooms (white, pinks, purples, red). Dinner plate-sized flowers bloom July to September. Fertilize with a balanced fertilizer (10-10-10) in the spring for optimal growth and blooms. Hibiscus grows well in wet areas in full sun to partial shade. Though long-lived, it is very late to emerge in the spring, which causes many to think it died over the winter.

Liatris (Liatris spicata)

A vertical habit and fine-textured foliage add a unique shape and texture in the garden. When grown in moist, well-drained soil, liatris will grow 2 to 3 feet tall and may need some staking to keep upright. The flower spikes open from the top down in July and August, and can be found in lavender, purple or white varieties. These bright, nectar-rich flowers attract butterflies and hummingbirds to the garden too.

Try your hand at designing a mixed perennial bed or border in your backyard with some of my favorites mixed in with yours, and you will enjoy them for years to come. For more information about perennial plants, visit University of Illinois Extension's Gardening with Perennials website at extension.illinois.edu/perennials/.

Haag is a University of Illinois Extension horticulture educator in Livingston, McLean and Woodford counties.