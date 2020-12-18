Haag: Feed the birds this winter with DIY feeders

Practice your sewing skills creating this feeder! Collect thread and needle, a bag of popcorn and some fresh cranberries. Thread the fruit and popcorn onto the string, creating a pattern of your choice. Tie a knot in the string when you get the desired length, then use the garland to add décor to an evergreen tree in the landscape. If you want to create a wreath, simply use florist wire and twist the ends together to form a circle. You can also add other grains, cereal, fresh or dried fruit, or nuts to the mix.

What kind of birdseed should you use when creating your DIY feeders? Different birds have different preferences on the type depending on their beak and nutritional needs. The most popular among backyard birds is sunflower seeds. Birdseed mixes can also be used, but remember that higher-quality mixes will attract more diverse birds and will provide better nutrition and healthier birds.

When hanging your homemade bird feeders, you also want to make sure you hang it away from other bird feeders to prevent overcrowding and the spread of disease. Discard your feeder after the seeds are gone or if they become spoiled.