Haag: Force bulbs indoors for holiday décor

6. Place the container in a sunny, warm window.

7. Observe the bulb every day. Replenish the water as it evaporates or as the roots absorb it. Roots and green tips will begin to appear in one to two weeks.

8. When the bulb begins to flower (about one month), move the plant to the coolest area in your house to prolong the bloom. The star-shaped clusters of flowers produce a strong, musky fragrance and are a nice addition to your home décor.

For older children, set up a scientific experiment with multiple bulbs in various conditions around your home. Place the containers in shaded versus sunny locations or vary the water levels on the bulbs and see how well they grow. Track conditions that allow for the earliest or best blooms.

For younger children, this activity also provides the opportunity to learn about the individual parts of the plant and its function. The developing roots and their main function of absorbing water for the plant will be on perfect display for everyone to observe.

Adorn your holiday table with freshly blooming paperwhites and share your new gardening hack with those celebrating with you!

Haag is a University of Illinois Extension horticulture educator in Livingston, McLean and Woodford counties.