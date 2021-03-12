Haag: Garden fun for spring break

You may not be able to travel for the kids’ spring break this year, but make it a memorable one and spend time in your own backyard or at a local nature space. The weather is finally starting to warm up, and your garden and yard will be coming back to life soon. Get outside and get your hands dirty with a few garden activities for everyone to enjoy.

Make a maze with sticks — the ice storms were brutal on our trees this winter. Yards are still littered with branches of all sizes. Have a little fun while also getting the yard picked up for spring — arrange the sticks into a giant maze in your yard. Keep arranging the sticks to create new challenges. Invite neighbors over to play, too. Don’t forget to stack them nicely when you are done!

Make a terrarium — terrariums are a great way for kids to be creative and make their own little green world. Visit your local garden center for a quality soil mix and pint-sized plants that fit perfectly in small containers. Check out the dollar stores for containers and decorations. Create a dinosaur park, fairy garden or tropical paradise to add to your home décor.