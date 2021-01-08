Haag: Herbs all winter: grow them indoors

While winter can give gardeners a nice break from their usual garden maintenance, they undoubtedly miss the ability to harvest and enjoy the fresh garden bounty. Try growing fresh, flavorful herbs indoors this winter to add some green to your home and zest to your recipes!

Many herbs are native to the Mediterranean and require certain conditions for optimal growth and flavor. Those that can be easily grown indoors include chives, basil, sage, parsley, thyme, oregano, mints and rosemary.

Herbs grown indoors can be started from seeds or transplants from a garden center. Use well-drained potting soil and at least a 6-inch diameter container with a drainage hole.

High levels of light are necessary to ensure the plants do not get leggy and spindly. Most herbs will need at least six hours of direct sunlight every day. Plants can also be grown under fluorescent lighting for 12 to 14 hours a day, located 6 to 12 inches above the plant.