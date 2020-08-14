Haag: Kids in the garden: Grow and explore this fall

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Fall is the perfect time for little ones to get out in the garden to explore plants at their peak and even grow their own plant projects in the cooler temperatures. Here are a few ideas to get them outside and appreciating nature while they are home.

Grow your own grass head, then snip or style the “hair” as it grows. The grass will germinate and grow quickly to create a lush, green head. Materials needed: an 8-ounce paper cup, potting soil, grass seed (my favorite is wheatgrass seeds), colored pencils or crayons. Start by poking 3 to 4 small holes in the bottom of the cup for drainage. Next, draw a face on the paper cup with colored pencils or crayons. Fill the cup with soil, saving one tablespoon to put on top of the seeds. Plant wheatgrass seeds, cover with ¼ inch of soil, and water well. After planting, water every few days and watch your head grow hair. Now it’s time to get creative with your “hair” styles.