Haag: Language of flowers

While flowers can be gifted for any occasion, they are most popular on Valentine’s Day, a tradition that started several hundred years ago. Floriography, the language of flowers, was a common practice in the Victorian era that allowed messages and emotions to be shared with others.

Flowers are a great way to send a special message without even saying a word. Each flower or color was assigned a special meaning (or even multiple meanings), allowing many sentiments represented in one arrangement or bouquet, from true love to friendship.

Calla lilies symbolize beauty, daisies symbolize innocence and loyal love, peonies say happy life/happy marriage, red carnations convey admiration, yellow tulips say there is sunshine in your smile, and gladioli display sincerity. Send someone a primrose to let them know you can’t live without them, or even a gardenia to your secret love!

Roses are the most popular flower on Valentine’s Day and they can represent many different meanings depending on the color, bud stage, and amount of buds in an arrangement. A single bud represents simplicity, two roses exhibit engagement, and a bouquet of roses shows gratitude. Red roses show love and respect, while yellow roses represent joy and gladness. A small rosebud portrays young and beautiful and a fully-open bloom simply means “I love you.”