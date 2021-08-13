Haag: Make a sensory garden a treat for all the senses

Think about the last time you just sat in your garden, breathing in the fresh herbal scents, listening to the naturally occurring sounds and enjoying the arrangement of colorful blooms and foliage. The garden is a wonderful place to stimulate our senses, which in turn promotes our physical health and well-being.

A sensory garden is thoughtfully designed to include and arrange specific plants to engage and stimulate one or more of the five senses: sight, smell, sound, taste and touch. While often geared toward young children, sensory gardens can be enjoyed by all ages. They can also be therapeutic for individuals with developmental or physical disabilities, sensory processing disorders or cognitive challenges.

Sight

Contrasting color, texture, light, shadow and form in the garden can all stimulate our sense of sight. Warm colors, like red, orange and yellow, are energizing, while cool colors, like blue, purple and white, are relaxing. The plants selected should be both stimulating and calming. Bright mixes of garden zinnias (Zinnia elegans) or giant yellow sunflowers (Helianthus annuus) towering above the garden make for an invigorating pop of color, and both will attract beautiful butterflies to the garden.

Smell

Smell is often times the strongest human sense, with the potential to bring back specific memories and experiences to individuals. Some plants release scent naturally without the need for touch (roses), while others do not release a scent until they are rubbed or crushed (geranium). Catmint (Neptea mussini), a hardy perennial that produces pale purple flowers from May to September releases a light lavender-like scent when the leaves are rubbed.

Sound

Some sounds in the garden occur naturally—wind blowing through the plants, or leaves crunching beneath our feet. Wind chimes and water fountains can add a calming sound, as well. Bird feeders and baths can attract our feathered friends to visit the garden to play their songs. Ornamental grasses, like switchgrass (Panicum virgatum), rustle in the wind. Dried seed pods on false blue indigo (Baptisia autralis) can make natural maracas as the seed rattles against the hard pod.

Taste

A variety of fruits, vegetables and herbs can be added to a sensory garden to explore tastes in the garden. Edible flowers, including nasturtium and pansy, also make tasty additions. Clearly identify which plants are edible in the garden.

Touch

A variety of textures to explore, including rough, smooth, fuzzy and even sticky should be offered through plant bark, foliage, flowers, seeds and fruits. Tough plants that can withstand frequent handling should be selected. Lambs ear (Stachys byzantine) is a favorite fuzzy leaf plant to include.

Just like with any garden, select plants that are hardy to your area, and of various colors, heights, textures and bloom times. To ensure safety in the garden, plants should be non-toxic and pesticides should not be applied. A sensory garden is a perfect place for anyone to explore their senses and learn about plants and connect with our natural world.

Haag is a University of Illinois Extension horticulture educator in Livingston, McLean and Woodford counties.