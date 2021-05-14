Haag: Perennial Plant of the Year: Calamint

Sun-loving, season-long blooming, low maintenance, dependable and pollinator-friendly. Sound like a perfect perennial to add to your garden?

Calamint (Calamintha nepeta ssp. nepeta), selected as the Perennial Plant Association’s 2021 plant of the year, is a garden-favorite of many gardeners. The association votes to showcase a low-maintenance plant with multi-season interest, that’s relatively pest-free, and can be grown in a wide range of climates.

Native to Europe and the Mediterranean region, and a member of the mint family, calamint thrives in sunny locations but will also tolerate partial shade. Once the plant is established in the garden, it can be drought-tolerant with very few pests or disease problems.

Tiny white-to-lavender flowers covering foot-long spikes will bloom from early summer all the way through the growing season until frost. The gray-green foliage produces a pleasant herbal fragrance when crushed. Plus, fragrant foliage is resistant to deer and rabbits. This prolific bloomer is a perfect plant for pollinators, too. Bees, butterflies and other pollinators can often be found buzzing around calamint all summer, stopping for a tasty treat.