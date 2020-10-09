Haag: Time to plant spring bulbs

As many perennial plants are getting ready to go dormant for the winter, it is time to start thinking about next spring’s floral display and plant spring-flowering bulbs. The best time to plant spring bulbs is late September through October to allow sufficient time for a good root system to develop before winter. Depending on the location, spring bulbs begin blooming in late February (snowdrops) and continue until late June (alliums).

When purchasing bulbs, keep in mind that larger bulbs will produce larger blooms. Bulbs should be firm and free of rotting spots or signs of disease.

For the greatest visual impact, plant bulbs in groupings, and large drifts or waves of color in areas that receive at least 8 hours of sunlight daily. Mix them in with other perennials and shrubs to screen the foliage after blooms fade.

The general rule of thumb when planting is to bury them two to three times deeper than the length of the bulb, measured top to bottom. Bulbs should be spaced six to 12 inches apart to allow for spreading and future divisions. Plant them with the nose of the bulb (pointy side) facing upward, and the root plate (flatter side) facing downward.