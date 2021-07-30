HCE units plan activities for August

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County Association for Home and Community Education groups (HCE) will sponsor Young at Heart Day at the McLean County Fair on Thursday, August 5 in the Cloverleaf Auditorium from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Young at Heart is a day devoted to seniors age 60 and older. Entry to the fair is free and all activities, food and drinks are provided free of charge. Door prizes will be announced throughout the morning. The Central Illinois Banjo Band will perform in the morning with dancing and vendor booths available. Golf cart tours of the fairgrounds are offered every half hour. Don Meyer will emcee this event.

HCE members will also participate in the 4-H Bake-off on Saturday, August 7, sponsored by the Timeless Clovers, a 4-H alumni group. The public is invited to bring baked goods from 12-1 p.m. to the Cloverleaf Auditorium at the McLean County Fair to be judged and then auctioned off in the afternoon. Proceeds will support future 4-H programs. Any baked goods not requiring refrigeration may be entered. A new category for gluten-free baked goods will be offered this year.

On August 19, HCE will sponsor a bake sale at the LeRoy Farmers Market from 4-7 p.m. The public is invited to come and support this effort by purchasing delicious baked goods prepared by veteran bakers. Proceeds support 4-H programs and scholarships.

The Local Leader Lesson for September unit meetings will be given on Tuesday, August 24 at 12:30 p.m. at the McLean County Farm Bureau auditorium at 2242 Westgate Drive, Bloomington. The lesson is "Biscuits Then and Now and Sourdough."

The public is invited to all events held by McLean County HCE.