HCE units plan June adventures

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County Association for Home and Community Education groups will enjoy fellowship and shopping for their June meetings.
A Friendship Roundup is planned from 2 to 4 p.m. June 6 in the barn at The Country Club, Stanford. The speaker will be Mary Jane Zook of Barn Quilts of McLean County. Cookies and drinks will be served. Tickets, $5, by June 1 from unit presidents or 309-829-2537.
Workshops and projects: Bake Sale, 7 a.m.-noon June 12, Bloomington Farmers Market, 309-829-2537; Community Service Day projects – fidget blankets and Santa stockings, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. June 21, Farm Bureau, Bloomington, 309-533-1135; Read & Share: “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett, 2-3:30 p.m. June 21, Farm Bureau, 309-825-6558.
The public is welcome at all meetings and programs. Individual units meet as follows:
Dale: 11:30 a.m. June 9, Funks Grove picnic grounds, bring sack lunch and drink; 309-829-8975.
Downs: 11 a.m. June 1, Dooley Park, Downs, bring a sack lunch, drinks provided, and white elephant gift for bingo; 309-530-1520.
Dry Grove: 9:30 a.m. June 10, carpool to Gridley, shopping and lunch at The Common Ground; 309-530-8331.
Eastsiders: 9 a.m. June 4, McLean County Farm Bureau, meet for carpool to Eureka, tour Ronald Reagan Museum, lunch at Busy Corner; 309-533-1135.
Night Owls: 6 p.m. June 16, dinner at The Brass Pig, downtown Bloomington; 309-829-2537.
Towanda: 9 a.m. June 24, meet at Towanda Community Building for carpooling for a tour of C.H. Moore Homestead Dewitt County Museum, Clinton, followed by lunch at LaTeaDa tearoom; 309-824-4797.