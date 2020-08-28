HCE units will study child rank order

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County Association for Home and Community Education groups will be learning about “Who Am I In Child Rank Order?” in September. Some of the units do not have firm plans for meeting regularly due to the coronavirus situation. When units meet, they will practice health safety protocols. Materials for the lesson will be available from unit presidents; 309-829-2537.
Other activities are: 9 a.m.–noon Sept. 14, Cultural Enrichment: “Ways to share a family Heirloom,” Farm Bureau Auditorium, 2242 Westgate Drive, Bloomington; 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 21, Community Service Day, project: Operation Santa Stockings, Farm Bureau Auditorium, 309-533-1135; 2-3:30 p.m., Sept. 21, Read & Share: “Killers of the Flower Moon” by David Grann, Tipton Park Shelter on GE Road, Bloomington, 309-825-6558.
The public is welcome at all meetings and programs. Contact individual units that may meet as follows:
Downs: 9:30 a.m. Sept. 1, Moraine View Park concession shelter; 309-825-6558.
Towanda: 6:30 p.m. Sept. 14, Towanda North Park Pavilion; 309-824-4797.
Night Owls: 7 p.m. Sept. 23, garage of June Fitzgerald; 309-829-2537.
Dry Grove: No plan to meet; 309-530-8331.
Eastsiders: No plan to meet; 309-212-4888.
Dale: No plan to meet, 309-829-8975 or 309-827-8919.
Sprout new ideas
With our home & garden newsletter!