HCE units will study 'Gardening for swallowtail butterflies'

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County Association for Home and Community Education groups will be learning about “Gardening for Swallowtail Butterflies” during their April meetings. The Minor Lesson is “IL Lighthouse Study – Waukegan Harbor.”
Workshop and reminder: Cultural Enrichment: Basket Making, 9 a.m.-noon April 12, McLean County Farm Bureau Auditorium, 2242 Westgate Drive, Bloomington, 309-825-3637; Community Service Day projects: eyeglass cases and seat belt protectors, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. April 19, Farm Bureau, 309-533-1135; Read & Share, 2-3:30 p.m. April 19, Farm Bureau, discussions of “The Golden Boy” by Tara Sullivan and “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett, 309-825-6558.
The public is welcome at all meetings and programs. Individual units meet as follows:
Dale: 1-3 p.m. April 21, Dale Township Hall; 309-829-8975.
Downs: 9:30 a.m. April 6, American Legion, Downs, lessons by Karen Crull, members to bring items for Downs Food Pantry, soldier comfort boxes, paper plates, small stuffed animals and money for unit bake-less bake sale; 309-530-1520.
Dry Grove: 9:30 a.m. April 8, brunch, home of Jane Callahan; 309-530-8331.
Eastsiders: 9-11 a.m. April 2, Farm Bureau auditorium; 309-212-4888.
Towanda: 6:30 p.m. April 13, Towanda Community Building; 309-824-4797.
Night Owls: 7 p.m. April 21, home of June Fitzgerald, Heyworth, members to bring toilet tissue; 309-829-2537.