 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HCE units will study 'Gardening for swallowtail butterflies'

HCE units will study 'Gardening for swallowtail butterflies'

{{featured_button_text}}
local

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County Association for Home and Community Education groups will be learning about “Gardening for Swallowtail Butterflies” during their April meetings. The Minor Lesson is “IL Lighthouse Study – Waukegan Harbor.”

Workshop and reminder: Cultural Enrichment: Basket Making, 9 a.m.-noon April 12, McLean County Farm Bureau Auditorium, 2242 Westgate Drive, Bloomington, 309-825-3637; Community Service Day projects: eyeglass cases and seat belt protectors, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. April 19, Farm Bureau, 309-533-1135; Read & Share, 2-3:30 p.m. April 19, Farm Bureau, discussions of “The Golden Boy” by Tara Sullivan and “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett, 309-825-6558.

The public is welcome at all meetings and programs. Individual units meet as follows:

Dale: 1-3 p.m. April 21, Dale Township Hall; 309-829-8975.

Downs: 9:30 a.m. April 6, American Legion, Downs, lessons by Karen Crull, members to bring items for Downs Food Pantry, soldier comfort boxes, paper plates, small stuffed animals and money for unit bake-less bake sale; 309-530-1520.

Dry Grove: 9:30 a.m. April 8, brunch, home of Jane Callahan; 309-530-8331.

Eastsiders: 9-11 a.m. April 2, Farm Bureau auditorium; 309-212-4888.

Towanda: 6:30 p.m. April 13, Towanda Community Building; 309-824-4797.

Night Owls: 7 p.m. April 21, home of June Fitzgerald, Heyworth, members to bring toilet tissue; 309-829-2537.

Make your house a home

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ask the Builder: What are plumbing vents and why do I need them?
Home & Garden

Ask the Builder: What are plumbing vents and why do I need them?

Q: Hey, Tim, I had the opportunity to tour a house under construction. All of the plumbing drain lines were in, but I also saw all sorts of other extra pipes that connected to the drain pipes and eventually combined and went up through the roof. It got me thinking. What are these pipes and why were they installed? Do I have these same pipes in my home? It seems like a lot of wasted pipe to me. —Sharon A., Lake Wales, Fla.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News