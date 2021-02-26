HCE units will study 'Milk: The Real Deal'

Super Saturday will be at 8:30 a.m. March 20 at Pontiac Bible Church, 1611 W. Reynolds, Pontiac. This is a joint meeting with Livingston County and McLean County HCE unit representatives. Four lessons will be given and units are expected to send three to four representatives to attend these lessons. The lessons are: “Gardening for Swallowtail Butterflies,” given by Kelly Allsup, horticulture educator, University of Illinois Extension; “Exploring Current Diet Trends,” given by Jenna Smith, nutrition and wellness educator for U of I Extension; “Modern Trends in Textiles and Clothing,” by Arlene Martell; and “What is Chronic Pain?”