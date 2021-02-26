HCE units will study 'Milk: The Real Deal'

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County Association for Home and Community Education groups will be learning about “Milk: The Real Deal” during their March meetings. The Minor Lesson is “IL Lighthouse Study – Taylorsport, Glencoe, IL.”
Workshop and reminder: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. March 15, McLean County Farm Bureau Auditorium, 2242 Westgate Drive, Bloomington. Community Service Day projects: eyeglass cases and seat belt protectors, 309-533-1135; March 30, due date for basket making project to be held April 12, 309-339-9930.
Super Saturday will be at 8:30 a.m. March 20 at Pontiac Bible Church, 1611 W. Reynolds, Pontiac. This is a joint meeting with Livingston County and McLean County HCE unit representatives. Four lessons will be given and units are expected to send three to four representatives to attend these lessons. The lessons are: “Gardening for Swallowtail Butterflies,” given by Kelly Allsup, horticulture educator, University of Illinois Extension; “Exploring Current Diet Trends,” given by Jenna Smith, nutrition and wellness educator for U of I Extension; “Modern Trends in Textiles and Clothing,” by Arlene Martell; and “What is Chronic Pain?”
The public is welcome at all meetings and programs. Individual units meet as follows:
Dale: will not meet; 309-829-8975.
Downs: 9:30 a.m. March 2, Dooley Park Pavilion, members bring items for Downs Food Pantry and soldier comfort boxes; 309-530-1520.
Dry Grove: to be announced; 309-530-8331.
Eastsiders: 9-11 a.m. March 5, Farm Bureau auditorium; 309-212-4888.
Night Owls: 7 p.m. March 17, Parmon House, Bloomington; 309-829-2537.
Towanda: 6:30 p.m. March 8, Towanda Community Building; 309-824-4797.