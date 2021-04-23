HCE units will study 'Modern trends and textiles in clothing'

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County Association for Home and Community Education groups will be learning about “Modern Trends and Textiles in Clothing” during their May meetings. The Minor Lesson is “IL Lighthouse Study – William E Fever Crib.”

Workshops: Community Service Day projects – Santa Stockings, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. May 10, Farm Bureau, 2242 Westgate Drive, Bloomington, 309-533-1135; Day in Decatur, with Dutch treat lunch at Beach House Restaurant and tour of Staley Museum, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. May 13, $15/members, $20/non-members, reservations, fees by May 6 to 309-808-0740; bake sales, 1-5 p.m. May 15 and 16, Rugged Barn, Towanda, 309-824-4797; “Succulent Flower Pot Party” with John Fegan, Casey’s Garden Shop and Florist, 9-10 a.m. May 17, Farm Bureau, $20, reservations, fees by May 7 to 309-473-2876.

The public is welcome at all meetings and programs. Individual units meet as follows:

Downs: 9:30 a.m. May 4, Downs American Legion, members bring items for Downs Food Pantry and soldier comfort boxes, Ziplock snack bags; 309-530-1520.

Eastsiders: 9-11 a.m. May 7, Farm Bureau auditorium; 309-533-1135.

Towanda: 6:30 p.m. May 10, Towanda Community Building; 309-824-4797.