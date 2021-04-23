 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HCE units will study 'Modern trends and textiles in clothing'

HCE units will study 'Modern trends and textiles in clothing'

{{featured_button_text}}
local

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County Association for Home and Community Education groups will be learning about “Modern Trends and Textiles in Clothing” during their May meetings. The Minor Lesson is “IL Lighthouse Study – William E Fever Crib.” 

Workshops: Community Service Day projects – Santa Stockings, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. May 10, Farm Bureau, 2242 Westgate Drive, Bloomington, 309-533-1135; Day in Decatur, with Dutch treat lunch at Beach House Restaurant and tour of Staley Museum, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. May 13, $15/members, $20/non-members, reservations, fees by May 6 to 309-808-0740; bake sales, 1-5 p.m. May 15 and 16, Rugged Barn, Towanda, 309-824-4797; “Succulent Flower Pot Party” with John Fegan, Casey’s Garden Shop and Florist, 9-10 a.m. May 17, Farm Bureau, $20, reservations, fees by May 7 to 309-473-2876.

The public is welcome at all meetings and programs. Individual units meet as follows:

Downs: 9:30 a.m. May 4, Downs American Legion, members bring items for Downs Food Pantry and soldier comfort boxes, Ziplock snack bags; 309-530-1520.

Eastsiders: 9-11 a.m. May 7, Farm Bureau auditorium; 309-533-1135.

Towanda: 6:30 p.m. May 10, Towanda Community Building; 309-824-4797.

Dale: 1-3 p.m. May 12, Covell Township Hall; 309-829-8975.

Dry Grove: 9:30 a.m. May 13, brunch, home of Peg Glaser, Danvers; 309-530-8331.

Night Owls: 7 p.m. May 19, LaTeaDa Tea Room and Gift Shop, Clinton; 309-829-2537.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Johnson and Johnson vaccine 66% effective, study says

Make your house a home

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News