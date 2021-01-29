HCE units will study the impact of adverse childhood experiences

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County Association for Home and Community Education groups will be learning about “Understanding the Impact of Adverse Childhood Experiences” during their February meetings. The Minor Lesson is “IL Lighthouse Study – Port Clinton Fort.”
Other programs and workshops, all held this month at Farm Bureau Auditorium, 2242 Westgate Drive, Bloomington: 9 a.m.-noon Feb. 8, Cultural Enrichment: Pot holder/jar opener, bring sewing machine and basic supplies, 309-662-5520; 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 15, Community Service Day projects: hats, mittens, scarves, eyeglass cases, seat belt protectors, 309-533-1135; 2-3:30 p.m. Feb. 15, Read & Share: “The Golden Boy” by Tara Sullivan, 309-825-6558; 12:30 p.m. Feb. 23, Local Leader Lesson: “Milk: The Real Deal,” 309-728-2852.
The public is welcome at all meetings and programs. Contact units that are meeting as follows:
Dale: 1-3 p.m. Feb. 10, Covell Town Hall; 309-829-8975.
Downs: 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dooley Park Pavilion, members to bring items for Downs Food Pantry and soldier comfort boxes; 309-530-1520.
Dry Grove: 9:30 a.m. Feb. 11, home of Peg Glaser, Danvers; 309-530-8331.
Eastsiders: 9-11 a.m. Feb. 5, Farm Bureau auditorium, 309-212-4888.
Night Owls: 7 p.m. Feb. 17, home of Mary Jane Wood, Normal; 309-829-2537.
Towanda: 6:30 p.m. Feb. 8, Towanda Community Building; 309-824-4797.