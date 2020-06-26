Johnson: It's the time of year for Japanese beetles

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It's about that time of year, time for Japanese beetles.

Master Gardeners have already reported sightings of these destructive beetles on their plants. University of Illinois Extension horticulture educator Ken Johnson explains identification and control of these garden nemesis.

The adults are about a ½ inch long with copper-colored wing covers, shiny metallic green heads and prominent white tufts of hair along their sides. While the larva are c-shaped white grubs. Adults will feed on over 300 different species of plants and the larva will feed on turf roots. across

Some of their favorite plants include linden, rose, crabapple, willow, grape, and raspberry. Adults will begin feeding on the upper, sunlit portions of plants and work their way down. Their feeding damage can cause leaves to appear lacy and when feeding is heavy entire branches can be stripped of leaves. One of the reasons they are so destructive is that they are attracted to plants that have already been damaged. Because of this, large numbers of beetles can be attracted to susceptible plants and it is recommended to get on top of populations early so you will have fewer problems in the long run.

There are several different things you can do to manage Japanese beetles.