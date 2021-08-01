Tree of heaven is invasive nuisance that draws insect pest problem. Here’s how to get rid of it.

In many a city and suburban yard across America, seedlings with a distinctive smell and a tropical, yet somehow familiar look crop up each summer in inconvenient places.

Those are seedlings of tree of heaven (Ailanthus altissima), according to Clair Ryan, coordinator of the Midwest Invasive Plant Network (MIPN.org), based at The Morton Arboretum in Lisle. Tree of heaven is one of the most common trees in U.S. cities, mostly by accident.

“It has the reputation of being able to grow absolutely anywhere,” Ryan said. Seedlings can often be spotted growing from cracks in sidewalks, neglected gutters, and rooftops. Tree of heaven is common in vacant lots. According to the 2020 Chicago Region Tree Census conducted by the Arboretum, 5% of all trees in the city are ailanthus.

Native to eastern Asia, tree of heaven thrives in a wide range of soil, especially soil that has been disturbed, and tolerates poor air quality better than many other trees. It grows fast and spreads easily, both by seed and through “a very aggressive suckering root system,” Ryan said.

Although the species was deliberately imported from China in the 18th century as a street tree, hardly any of the ailanthus trees that have sprouted since then across Europe and the United States were planted on purpose. “It just spreads on its own,” she said.

That easy spreading is one reason tree of heaven is a notorious invasive plant and a major problem for managers of natural areas. Because the seedlings tolerate shade and wet soil, they can out-compete native trees, such as oaks, in woodland areas and along rivers and streams.

In yards, tree of heaven is a nuisance not only because of the ubiquitous seedlings and suckering sprouts, but because the tree’s wood is weak and branches tend to break and fall in storms.

Another big reason to be concerned about ailanthus is a looming insect threat. Tree of heaven is the favored host for spotted lanternfly, a voracious sap-sucking Asian insect already found in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Maryland, Delaware, Virginia and West Virginia.

Since spotted lanternflies (which aren’t really flies) can lay their eggs on any vertical surface, including the sides of trucks and train cars, “it’s just a matter of time before it moves west,” Ryan said.

Why would we care if an insect pest damages a tree pest? “Spotted lanternfly doesn’t just stay on tree of heaven,” Ryan said. “It feeds on many species, and it can do a lot of damage to crops such as grapes, apples, peaches and cherries, as well as many other kinds of trees.”

Tree of heaven seedlings in your yard will have a cluster of long, tropical-looking fronds of leaves that sprout from a central stem. If you crush or break a stem, the smell is distinctive. “Some people say it’s like stale peanut butter,” Ryan said. Others say vanilla or stale tobacco. “Once you smell it, it’s hard to forget,” she said.

An Arboretum video at bit.ly/3yz3bDB can also help you identify the tree and explain more fully why it’s problematic.

You can usually pull up small seedlings with their roots, especially if the soil is moist. “It’s easiest to manage ailanthus at the seedling stage,” Ryan said. “If you let the tree get established, it’s a whole different problem.”

A mature tree of heaven has extensive underground roots that can send up suckers over a wide area. If you cut down the main stem, new trees will sprout from the surviving roots, making the problem worse. If you encounter a small tree of heaven that cannot be pulled from moist soil, it’s likely to be a sucker connected to a nearby mature tree’s root system.

“The only way to really put an end to a mature ailanthus or a grove of suckers is by stem injection with a systemic herbicide that will kill off the roots,” Ryan said. If you can tolerate the eyesore for a year, it’s best to let the tree stand until the herbicide has done its work and the root system is dead, and then have the dead tree cut down. “That will avoid the suckering response that comes if you cut down a live tree,” she said.

Since treatment of ailanthus requires a special application of highly concentrated herbicides, it’s best to hire a trained, licensed professional to do this work.

“The more we can control or eliminate tree of heaven, the less it will threaten our natural areas and our fruit orchards, as well as our gardens,” Ryan said.

For tree and plant advice, contact the Plant Clinic at The Morton Arboretum (630-719-2424, mortonarb.org/plantadvice or plantclinic@mortonarb.org). Beth Botts is a staff writer at the Arboretum.

