BLOOMINGTON — When Normal's Janet Guaderrama retired, she said she went to the Ecology Action Center and asked what she, "a rabid recycler," could be doing.

Guaderrama was pointed to a local TerraCycle program, now hosted at St. Luke Union Church, 2101 E. Washington St., Bloomington. The 66-year-old woman has pitched in for them since 2016, and said they help divert hard-to-recycle waste items from landfills and back to manufacturers by working with TerraCycle, a New Jersey company.

Guaderrama was tabling Sunday with 15 other organizations at the Earth Care Fair, hosted by Second Presbyterian Church in downtown Bloomington. Food was also sold by Green Top Grocery, Fusion Crunch and Jay's Cheesecakes and Bakes.

The fair was organized by Second Presbyterian member Janet Schroeder, also a Master Naturalist with the University of Illinois Extension. She said they wanted to reach out and provide environmental education to the community.

Schroeder said caring for the Earth isn't just a church issue. She said they consider it an issue for the whole world.

Guaderrama said she and fellow volunteers send items to a Twin Cities contractor for TerraCycle, and are credited for the weight they send in. The sorts of unusual recyclables she listed were pens, markers, glue sticks, disposable razors, certain types of chip bags, Capri Sun drink bags and Febreze containers.

With Guaderrama was Bloomington's Amie Keeton, also a member of St. Luke's Union Church and a TerraCycle volunteer. She counted 2,715 pounds of waste items recycled over a decade.

Keeton said she started collecting recycling as a parent while her kids were attending Washington Elementary School, and later brought the items to her garage.

However, she said storing Capri Sun containers got "sticky," and it later evolved into a program at her church, which benefits from TerraCycle reimbursements.

"I'm very mindful of where our garbage goes because there's only so much space in the landfill," said Keeton.

Sowing seeds

Bloomington Normal Garden Club board members Ruth Novosad and J Balmer were at Sunday's fair, too. Balmer said their club has over 200 members, and they're working to educate people who may not already familiar be with good gardening processes.

"We're very much invested in sustainability throughout the entire ecosystem," Balmer said. When asked of the best ways to garden sustainably, he explained all plants that get planted into the ground will contribute to the soil.

Whether it's a perennial or annual plant, Balmer said it will die at some point in time and amend the soil.

"A lot of plants, particularly perennials, we leave up over the winter because (for) some of those plants … the dried stems of the plants provide homes for beneficial insects,” said Balmer.

He added his club also advises on using compost — including kitchen waste — that returns nutrients to the soil.

During the fair, the club provided cucumber and zucchini seed packets and cups of soil for visitors to seed, including to 5-year-old Callahan Eich. He was there with 7-year-old brother Colton Eich; both are of Bloomington.

Their mother, Sarah Eich, said she absolutely loves that her kids had the opportunity to get hands on with nature. She counted four varieties of seeds they planned to plant when they got home.

Eich said her kids haven't done much gardening yet, but they have already helped with removing weeds.