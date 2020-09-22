Watch now: Central Illinois home projects take on added importance during COVID

Rick Picken, store manager of The Great Escape in Bloomington, said business for the home goods, furniture and patio store has grown exponentially over the last six months — and manufacturers are struggling to keep up.
“This is a time when demand is at an all-time high and supply is at an all-time low,” Picken said. “We sold out of our pools for the season without even having anyone ever in the store."
With COVID forcing people to stay at home, Picken and other businesses that specialize in living spaces are seeing increased attention. Staying home means no masks, no social distancing rules and a safe place with family.
Case in point: The Great Escape, like many other businesses deemed non-essential by the state, was closed under Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s executive orders. Picken said they quickly sold out of basketball hoops.
“We had more people calling us in the spring that hadn’t even considered getting a pool before and they wanted them as quick as possible,” Picken said.
Scott Bierman of Charleston owns Pro-Mow Lawn Care and said he's seen a similar trend.
"They are just spending more time outside now," Bierman said.
He said homeowners have been sprucing up their landscaping, particularly around decks and patios, as they put outdoor spaces to use.
"Not everyone knows plants. We can help them come up with ideas. Not all plants are created equal. Some are more sun or shade tolerant than others," Bierman said.
Picken said pool purchases from this summer are still awaiting installment because of the volume of orders. The Great Escape contracts with manufacturers in New York and Canada, which were closed until mid-June and couldn’t make products. The business is now locking in this year’s pricing for pools to accommodate delays.
Outdoor spas and Jacuzzis also grew in popularity this year. Picken said the installation timeframe could be similar to what they are seeing with recent pool purchases.
Customers are still purchasing pools and spas even now in the fall, knowing they might not be installed until next year.
“We are preparing for next year because all signs point to a very similar buying season in 2021,” Picken said.
Staff at Backyard Pool & Patio in Bloomington are also preparing for next year, according to owner Rod Hinderliter.
They remained open during the stay-at-home order because they are affiliated with BioLab, a company that manufactures chlorine and other pool disinfectants. Hinderliter said they sell BioLab chlorine products, which look like small hockey pucks.
“Being able to stay open helped us tremendously because people could actually come in,” Hinderliter said. “I credit those chlorine sales and our tremendous amount of pool sales with being able to stay fully staffed.”
The demand for chlorine increased after a BioLab plant in Louisiana caught fire due to damage from Hurricane Laura last month. It was at least the second fire at the plant after crews extinguished one that filled the skyline around Lake Charles with billowing black smoke after Laura hit. Authorities believe chemical reactions caused the soaked chemicals to overheat and burst into flames.
“Because of that fire, I’m selling what we have left of our chlorine supply to customers all the way in Florida,” said Hinderliter. “People there need to keep their pools open year round so they need the disinfectant to be able to do that.”
“I don’t see business slowing down anytime soon,” said Hinderliter. “We have a lot to look forward to as we get into autumn.”
Bierman also has been giving back to help other businesses. He recently replaced worn landscaping rock, fabric and rock at Phoenix Elite Tumbling & Trampoline for free.
Lacey Jenkins, owner of the business at 220 Granite Drive in Charleston, said she's been focused on keeping students safe and gym sanitized during COVID, leaving little time for landscaping. Bierman's daughter attends classes there.
"They did a really great job," Jenkins said.
Rob Stroud contributed to this story
