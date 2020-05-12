Watch now: Interest grows in planting vegetables, advice for getting started

The Extension office is one place to get advice, although that has to be done online under current social distancing rules. Garden centers where you buy your plants also are likely to have experts who can help.

“They’ll have more time to talk if you go first thing in the morning or later in the evening,” noted Lay.

These experts recommend having plans in place for weeding and watering and starting with good soil.

“Your soil matters a lot,” said Lay. “We’re lucky in McLean County. Our topsoil has a lot of organic matter.” But she notes that people living in newer subdivisions, rather than more established areas, might not have rich topsoil.

“The short-term option is to go to the store and buy the best soil you can,” she said. The longer-term option is to get regenerative mulch, compost and delivered top soil. She recommends a book called “Lasagna Gardening,” by Patricia Lanza.

Zucchini squash is easy for most people to grow, said Meismer.

“Green beans are pretty foolproof,” he said. “Onions are easy. So are potatoes.”

Allsup also suggests turnips, radishes and leafy greens, such as spinach.