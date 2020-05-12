Watch now: Interest grows in planting vegetables, advice for getting started

LeROY — Lessons Kelly Lay of LeRoy learned from her great-grandfather continue to aid her today as she grows her own food to supplement her groceries — something many more people are doing as the coronavirus pandemic continues.
For Lay, gardening is nothing new. She started helping her great-grandfather when she was only 2 or 3 years old by pulling dandelions. By the time she was 5, she had her own garden, growing carrots and cosmos flowers, a hearty species in the sunflower family.
Now she grows a large selection of peppers, beans, peas, sweet corn, popcorn, squash and melons, beets, turnips, rhubarb, strawberries and three types of raspberries.
“My great-grandfather lived through the Depression. It was important to him that his family knew how to grow their own food,” said Lay.
Others are learning the value of that skill.
“There is a real uptick (in interest) in vegetables. Some are getting hard to find,” said Mike Meismer, nursery manager for Casey’s Garden Shop in Bloomington. “It’s taking place all over the country.”
He said, “Everybody wants to plant some peppers and tomatoes.”
Usually the garden center has 20 to 25 varieties of tomatoes, but it’s only carrying about 15 at the moment because supplies can’t meet the demand, he said.
“We sold a lot of potatoes and seeds earlier,” said Meismer.
It's all part of "getting back to basics," said Kelly Allsup, horticulture educator for the University of Illinois Extension office in Bloomington.
“I personally have a philosophy that everybody should grow plants,” she said. “It’s who we are. We nurture and grow things. … It is extremely rewarding.”
“The harvest, of course, is the big reward,” said retired attorney Gary Johnson, who grows everything from apples to asparagus outside his home in rural El Paso. “There’s no food that tastes better than something you pick from your own garden.”
For those interested in starting to grow their own food, the advice is to start small with something easy that you like to eat and don’t get discouraged.
“If you kill a plant, it’s fine. It doesn’t mean you don’t have a green thumb. We all kill plants," said Allsup. “People really should start small, investigate their plans or ask for advice.”
The Extension office is one place to get advice, although that has to be done online under current social distancing rules. Garden centers where you buy your plants also are likely to have experts who can help.
“They’ll have more time to talk if you go first thing in the morning or later in the evening,” noted Lay.
These experts recommend having plans in place for weeding and watering and starting with good soil.
“Your soil matters a lot,” said Lay. “We’re lucky in McLean County. Our topsoil has a lot of organic matter.” But she notes that people living in newer subdivisions, rather than more established areas, might not have rich topsoil.
“The short-term option is to go to the store and buy the best soil you can,” she said. The longer-term option is to get regenerative mulch, compost and delivered top soil. She recommends a book called “Lasagna Gardening,” by Patricia Lanza.
Zucchini squash is easy for most people to grow, said Meismer.
“Green beans are pretty foolproof,” he said. “Onions are easy. So are potatoes.”
Allsup also suggests turnips, radishes and leafy greens, such as spinach.
Don’t let living in an apartment discourage you from gardening.
“Herbs are fun. You can grow them on a window sill or porch,” said Johnson. “Peppers grow well in pots.”
Lay said that when she lived in an apartment, she bought a large, decorative container and asked the building managers if she could place it outside one of the entrances. She put a tomato plant in the middle and surrounded it with purple basil, onions and other decorative yet edible plants.
When the tomatoes were ripe, she took some to the office, then asked if she could add more pots.
Get children involved, too, urge Lay and Allsup.
Allsup’s 7-year-old niece has been helping since she was 3 or 4 years old.
“She loves planting and harvesting. … She loves investigating and looking for bugs,” said Allsup.
Lay, who used to volunteer at the Unity Community Center garden in Normal, noted that “most kids would eat things out of the garden they normally wouldn’t — especially if they helped grow it.”
Allsup said, “It’s a great way to get them to measure,” using a ruler to measure how deep or how far apart things should be planted.
She recommends that people with children plant parsley and milkweed. Parsley attracts black swallowtail caterpillars and milkweed attracts monarch caterpillars. “I think it’s fun for kids,” she said.
Besides supplementing groceries in this era of COVID-19, gardening provides another advantage as we battle the pandemic.
“It gives me something to do outside without any danger,” said Johnson.
