Watch now: Normal woman's memory honored with Arbor Day dedication

Arbor Day began in 1872 in Nebraska. An estimated 1 million-plus trees were planted in the state on the first Arbor Day, according to the Arbor Day Foundation.

Both Bloomington and Normal have been recognized as Tree City USA communities by the Arbor Day Foundation, which also recognizes Illinois State University as a Tree Campus USA.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We feel that the tree that we planted today will also be a testament to the DAR’s commitment to conservation and it’s a gift to the future generations who will be coming here to the Davis Mansion to enjoy the lovely grounds,” she said.

The tree, a fall fiesta sugar maple, replaces a white oak tree that was planted in Killian’s honor at the mansion in 1978 but had to be removed.