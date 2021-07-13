Watch now: Tour 11 of Bloomington-Normal's finest gardens at annual festival

BLOOMINGTON — It starts with digging a hole.

A hole to start with and 19 years of work helped Jack and Linda Ritter’s garden bloom from a grassy yard to a landscaping masterpiece that’s ready for the Glorious Garden Festival Garden Walk on Friday and Saturday.

Just dig a hole, fill it with plants — “That’s all you gotta do,” Jack said, standing in the sunniest part of their expansive yard at the corner of School Street and Shelbourne Drive in Normal.

Theirs is one of 11 private gardens that will be part of the 25th annual garden walk, which serves as a fundraiser for the David Davis Mansion Foundation. The event helps provide long-term support for educational programming and preservation initiatives at Sarah Davis’s 1870s garden at the mansion.

The two-day festival welcomes the community to tour the private gardens at their leisure and offers the chance to shop at the festival’s first Garden Fair on the mansion lawn. To mark the 25th year, more than two dozen vendors will be set up offering garden-inspired art, plants and crafts, while community partners host activities and art projects.

Sarah’s Garden will also host a free children’s story walk with the Bloomington Public Library, reading “Plant the Tiny Seed” by Christie Matheson.

“Some people think well, kids are not going to enjoy a garden, but if we can get them looking at plants and having fun with it,” said Ellen Culver, chairwoman for the festival committee.

Organizers also added a scavenger hunt for the kids (and the grownups) who can search for hidden items and features in each garden they tour.

Jack Ritter said their garden is pulled together by its East Asian influence, with Elizabeth Japanese maple and Chamaecyparis trees making an appearance.

Depending on a visitor’s height, they may have to duck under a low hanging branch on the way out of the shadiest part of the Ritters’ garden, and that’s intentional.

“I force plants and animals and people to interact,” he said. “You have to duck; I don’t, it just skims across the top of my head.”

A few water features complement the diverse array of plants in the Ritters’ yard and give home to goldfish. A tile walled water fountain acts as a centerpiece, but in all of its evolutions, Linda Ritter said, “I always say this is his nemesis because every year he’s repairing, replacing, redoing on that wall.”

After the pandemic pushed the festival back to July from its usual June dates, the festival committee decided to continue the tradition as a July event when they saw a larger variety of plants blooming in 2020.

Variety is always a theme for the walk and this year is no different, Culver said.

One garden features only native plants, one is set on tiny pieces of land along Clinton Place in Normal, while another spreads over a large yard on Sunset Road.

“Every gardener’s going to get ideas about plants or design or just enjoyment, just to know what you can do in a town lot,” Culver said.

Advanced tickets are $18 for adults, $10 for children 13-17 and free for younger children. They can be purchased through noon Thursday at daviddavismansion.org and at sponsoring garden center vendors: AB Hatchery & Garden Center, Casey’s Garden Shop & Florist, Growing Grounds Lawn & Garden Center and Wendell Niepegan Greenhouses & Garden Center.

Tickets also can be purchased for $20 on the mansion lawn starting at 1 p.m. Friday. The walk starts at the Davis Davis Mansion where visitors will receive an event coupon, resource guide and map.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

