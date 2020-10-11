Who is building what and for how much?

BLOOMINGTON
Catalyst Construction Inc., Bloomington, issued permit Oct. 7 for $300,000 construction at 1304 Morrissey Drive.
Renewal by Andersen, Peoria, issued permit Oct. 7 for $50,220 to replace windows at 3016 Wisteria Ln.
NORMAL
Midwest Facilities & Construction, issued permit Oct. 2 for $153,047 construction of exterior canopies at Chick-Fil-A restaurant at 101 S. Veterans Pkwy.
J.C. Restoration Inc., issued permit Oct. 2 for $767,000 fire damage repair at 1510 E. Vernon Ave.
MCLEAN
Eric Luke was issued a permit on Oct. 1 for $94,000 construction of a 54 by 80 foot detached machine shed at 9306 N. 1750 East Rd., Bloomington.
Garneau Construction Inc., Normal, was issued a permit on Oct. 5 for $220,000 construction at 6972 N. 2450 E. Rd., LeRoy.
Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (309) 820-3244. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro
Sprout new ideas
With our home & garden newsletter!