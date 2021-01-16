How to stay committed to dry January despite the stress of Capitol attack, impeachment, inauguration, COVID

“So in my approach, I help you get to the underlying reason why you’re drinking in the first place,” she says. “And we look at all the areas of your life. Like you know what you are thinking about work, what do you think about the political climate, what do you think about yourself that maybe you’re not happy about. If you feel stressed, then you don’t like that feeling, and you want to cover it up with alcohol.”

Especially now, Mascenik adds, people are using alcohol to alleviate these painful emotions that they are experiencing due to the pandemic.

When it comes to staying committed to dry January, Amanda Kuda, a holistic life coach and alcohol-free lifestyle expert recommends remembering why you wanted to start in the first place.

“If you have committed to dry January, then you know somewhere in your heart or your subconscious that you want to have a different relationship with alcohol and that alcohol isn’t serving you on some level,” she says.