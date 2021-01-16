How to stay committed to dry January despite the stress of Capitol attack, impeachment, inauguration, COVID

You may have made the commitment to start off 2021 by participating in dry January, a monthlong challenge to abstain from alcohol.
Dry January, which originated in the U.K., is an opportunity for some to question and renegotiate their relationship with alcohol. For others, it’s a time to recover from overindulging over the holidays.
We’re halfway through January, and this year has already been stressful. In addition to the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been an attack on the United States Capitol, a second impeachment of President Donald Trump and next week’s inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden. How can folks participating in dry January who feel the urge to drink during these fraught times stay committed? And what should they do to get back on the wagon if they’ve fallen off?
Lucy Rocca, a life and sober coach, says dry January normalizes the idea of not drinking in a pro-drinking world.
“I think there is a more serious motivation for many people ... to say they have a sneaking suspicion that their relationship with alcohol is not healthy,” she says in an email, “and taking part in DJ is a socially acceptable way to say, ‘I’m not drinking,’ in a world that is ordinarily very pro-alcohol. It normalizes not drinking, even if only for a month.”
Angela Mascenik, a life coach with a focus on alcohol, says she works with her clients to establish the relationship with alcohol that they want. She helps them take a look at all areas of their lives, including work and the political climate, to identify stressors.
“So in my approach, I help you get to the underlying reason why you’re drinking in the first place,” she says. “And we look at all the areas of your life. Like you know what you are thinking about work, what do you think about the political climate, what do you think about yourself that maybe you’re not happy about. If you feel stressed, then you don’t like that feeling, and you want to cover it up with alcohol.”
Especially now, Mascenik adds, people are using alcohol to alleviate these painful emotions that they are experiencing due to the pandemic.
When it comes to staying committed to dry January, Amanda Kuda, a holistic life coach and alcohol-free lifestyle expert recommends remembering why you wanted to start in the first place.
“If you have committed to dry January, then you know somewhere in your heart or your subconscious that you want to have a different relationship with alcohol and that alcohol isn’t serving you on some level,” she says.
If you’ve had that “inkling,” she suggests you remember this: “Yes, stressful things happen in the world. ... There are so many things going on around that could cause an individual to want to numb (with alcohol). ... I really want you to remember that right now, more than ever, the world needs you awake. And I want that to be your mantra, your call to keep going because we are not served, in any way, by you shutting down.”
Another tip to keep you on track is to put the alcohol you have in an inconvenient place.
Kuda says, “You don’t have to get rid of it, but put it out in the garage, put it somewhere that’s inconvenient. That way, it’s not right under your nose, staring at you in your most stressful moment.”
Mascenik suggests that you first name the feeling that you have when something triggers you.
“You want to acknowledge what you’re feeling, and just take a breath, and pause and feel,” she says, “and tell yourself, ‘It’s normal that you’re feeling like this. You don’t need to escape it. ... Adding alcohol to the situation just amplifies the negativity because you’re not addressing it. You’re not allowing it to be present. You’re just kind of covering it up and masking it, and it’s still going to be waiting for you the next morning. Now you’re going to still be angry about whatever the situation is that triggered you, and you’re going to be pissed off at yourself for overdrinking, so you’re going to have some shame.”
Kuda says to stay away from anything or anyone who tells you dry January is canceled because of what’s happening and anything that encourages you to give up.
Mascenik advises having a list of things you can do to help you refocus. She suggests taking a walk, talking to a loved one, turning off the news or reading a book.
“What you want to do in the moment is retrain your brain that you aren’t using alcohol as a tool to manage what you’re feeling,” Mascenik says.
When it comes to getting back on the wagon, Rocca offers this analogy: “If you had a puncture in one of your car tires, you wouldn’t go grab a knife and slash the other three. Think of your falling off the wagon in the same way. One slip-up doesn’t mean you need to write off the entire project. Learn from it, be self-compassionate (and) get back to your goals.”
Similarly, Mascenik says that if you had a drink during dry January, don’t be too hard on yourself.
“When you beat yourself up, and are shaming yourself internally ... you just feel more negative emotions,” she says. “And then those emotions drive behaviors like drinking more.”
To break the pattern, be curious about why you drink but compassionate with yourself, Mascenik says. “Don’t ask yourself some questions like, why do I think I drank. Figure that out, and then just say I’m committed to not (drinking) today and moving on,” she says.
The 24 most unique town names in Illinois